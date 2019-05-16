Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Grady Bowden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grady Bowden

Grady Eugene Bowden, age 63, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence.



Memorial Services for Mr. Bowden will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, the pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church in Eads, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Bowden will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Grady was born July 20, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Clarice Earnheart Bowden and the late Grady Odell Bowden. He was a graduate of Frayser High School in Memphis and was of the Baptist faith. He was employed in the maintenance department for Nike for many years and enjoyed going to the river, fishing, working on cars and fixing things.



Mr. Bowden is survived by his son, Rickey Allen Bowden (Amanda) of Mason, TN; his mother, Clarice Earnheart Bowden of Melbourne Beach, FL; his sister, Lila Jane Bowden of Melbourne Beach, FL; his brother, Herbert Odell Bowden of Hahira, GA; two grandchildren, Gage Bowden, Autumn Bowden; his nephew, David L. Chenault, Jr.; and two nieces, Misty R. Stone and Ricki L. Collins.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hope Bowden.



