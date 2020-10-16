Greg was an avid guitar player and Eagle Scout. He graduated from Jefferson Township high school and received his degree from County College of Morris. He moved to Memphis shortly after meeting his lifelong love in Webster Groves, Missouri. Greg was a humble and diligent hard-worker. He was an independent problem solver and was employed for many years at Fuijtsu Global. He loved to read, especially history and philosophy and had a large vocabulary and a sharp wit. His favorite book was A Christmas Carol. Greg was an accomplished home cook and vegetarian for 23 years. His kind heart cared deeply for animals, especially the abused and neglected. He was a patient and devoted cat dad for over 20 years. He was a proud uncle who loved to attend music concerts to see his niece and nephew play and visiting the Brooks museum with his nephew. Greg loved music and taking long walks with his wife along the Mississippi River and through the forest at Overton Park, as well as supporting local restaurants and coffee shops.



Greg leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Laurie Amento (nee Dickerson) of Memphis, TN; his parents, Gail and Ross Amento of Oak Ridge, NJ; brother Brian Amento and wife Sara Amento of Long Valley, NJ; niece Hannah Dickerson of Memphis, TN; nephews Wyatt and Simon Dickerson of Memphis, TN; nieces Lydia and Cassidy Amento of Long Valley, NJ; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nicholas and Dorothy Amento of Totowa, NJ and Alex and Dorothy Lutcza of Manahawkin, NJ.



There will be a private memorial for immediate family.



The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to Arthur's Acres Animal Sanctuary, Orphan Kitten Club or Rancho Relaxo Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store