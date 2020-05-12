Gregory Douglas "Hutch" Hutcherson
1939 - 2020
Gerald Douglas "Hutch" Hutcherson, 80 of Byhalia, MS, passed away on May 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to Mona Ruth and Otis Buford Hutcherson on September 26, 1939.

A private ceremony will be held in his honor and memorials may be given to Hope Charities, Hope Community Church, Olive Branch, MS.

After graduating from Memphis State University, he entered Officer Candidate School for the US Navy. He served as a Naval Officer on the USS Forrestal for four years and returned to Memphis and was a successful businessman.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, son, Lee, and daughter in law, Stephanie, daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Kelly Wintz. Grandchildren, Sam & Tyler Hutcherson, Isabella, Hannah, & Jasper Wintz.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
