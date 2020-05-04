Gregory Keith Barron
1962 - 2020
Gregory Keith Barron of Millington, TN, passed away from this life on May 1, 2020, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Greg was born on October 15, 1962, to Orman Pierce Barron (O.P.) and Joyce Ann Music Barron in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Wooddale High School. Greg was a carpenter by trade.

He is survived by his brother Steve Barron (Kim) of Collierville, TN, sister, Linda Smith (Tony) of Arlington, TX, four nieces and three nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Tammy Callens, who took special care of Greg during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service will be held for Greg at a later date.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
