Services Family Funeral Care Memphis 4925 Summer Ave Memphis , TN 38122 (901) 761-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory "Kevin" Mitchell

Obituary Flowers Gregory "Kevin" Mitchell came into this world June 25, 1967, and departed unexpectedly May 22, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Mitchell and Myron Jaynes Mitchell, and his sister Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Mitchell Grandinetti.



Gregory leaves to cherish his memory; his spouse, Ralph Dixon, Jr.; his sister, Teresa "Teri" Karen Mitchell Howard, his brother, Bryan "Keith" Mitchell of Florence AL; his sisters and brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



He has also left a legacy of inspiration to his numerous friends and students and co-workers. He was a defender of those he loved, his "fur-babies", abandoned animals, and the homeless.



Gregory received his BFA and MFA from the Memphis College of Art. He worked in the advertising world with various companies, including St. Jude. He had two art galleries in Memphis (Lulalyn on Madison Ave. and NU on Broad Ave.). Because Kevin wanted to promote local artists and his students, he had several shows throughout the year locally and was recognized nationally; but his real love was being an instructor at the Memphis College of Art and helping his students receive recognition in the Memphis community. He felt most at home there and certainly the most fulfilled.



To know him was to love him!



Services were provided by Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN, 901-761-8000. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries