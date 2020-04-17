|
Gregory Paul "Greg" Bradsher, age 61, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of Debi Bradsher, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.
Greg was born April 2, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Buddy and Rosemary Litzelfelner Bradsher. He graduated from Germantown High School in 1976 and continued his education at Georgia Tech. He served his country in the United States Navy for seven years and was an active member of the Collierville Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a Sunday School teacher and served in the Bishopric for five years. Before he married Debi, he served a mission for the church in Korea. Greg loved playing Santa Claus and was a member of Boy Scouts of America, where he was a Scoutmaster for many years. His life was all about serving others – his family, neighbors, coworkers, church family – everyone.
Mr. Bradsher is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debi Bradsher of Collierville, TN; his daughter, Becki Bradsher of Collierville, TN; his son, Jason Bradsher of Collierville, TN; and his brother, Phillip Bradsher and his wife, Evelyn of Bartlett, TN.
The family held a private graveside service at Memorial Park South Woods in Memphis.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020