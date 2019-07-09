Resources More Obituaries for Gregory Schonbaum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gregory Richard Schonbaum

Send Flowers Share This Page Email Gregory Richard Schonbaum, 91, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Michael and his sister Luba Tigner. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Madeleine Schonbaum; his children, Pierre, Chris (Eunju) and Danielle; and his grandchildren Alex and Rachel. He will be greatly missed.



Dr. Schonbaum was one of many immigrants who make this country stronger. A biochemist for 40+ years, he made important contributions to understanding enzymatic mechanisms. At , where he worked for almost 20 years, he sought new treatments for alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy. His love of science and commitment to education continued throughout his retirement. In a final contribution to science, he donated his body to the Medical Education & Research Institute (MERI).



The family requests that gifts in memory of Dr. Schonbaum be made to or an Immigrant Justice . Published in The Daily Memphian on July 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries