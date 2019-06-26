Resources More Obituaries for Grover Bowles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grover C. Bowles Jr.

Grover C. Bowles, Jr.

Memphis, Tennessee

Grover C. Bowles, Jr., 99, died on June 23, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born on February 15, 1920, in Piedmont, Missouri to Oca Pearl Newton and Grover C. Bowles, Sr. He graduated from Piedmont High School and from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. During World War II, Grover served in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Returning to civilian life, he completed a residency in hospital pharmacy at the University of Michigan. While at Michigan, he met and married fellow hospital pharmacy resident Mary Lois Van Inwagen on December 23, 1947.



After completing his residency, Grover accepted a faculty position at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. He continued his career as chief pharmacist at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. His next stop was Washington, D.C. where he was involved in the planning of ten hospitals to be built by the United Mine Workers. He then became the director of one of the largest hospital pharmacy departments in the country, Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, a position he held for the next 30 years.



Grover championed a legion of health science students, first as a faculty member in Pharmacology at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and later in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee. He was not only their mentor, but their encourager and often lifelong friend.



Grover had a passion for hospital pharmacy. He was active in many local, state, and national professional organizations. He served as president of the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, the American Pharmaceutical Association, and the American Council on Pharmaceutical Education. He was a board member of the Baptist College of Health Sciences and was a contributing editor to the American Journal of Hospital Pharmacy and Modern Hospital. He was also a consultant to the United States Public Health Service, serving on a fact-finding mission in South Viet Nam. In recognition of years of distinguished leadership, Grover was awarded the Remington Honor Medal as well as the Hugo Schaefer Medal, the highest recognition given by his profession. In 1968 he received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy.



Grover was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where he was head usher for 20 years, served as chairman of the finance committee and Official Board, and taught 12th grade Sunday school. He was a Rotarian and served on numerous community boards.



Grover treasured his family. He leaves his devoted wife of 72 years, Mary Lois Bowles, daughters Becky Hinton and Debbie Crom (Bill), beloved grandchildren, Mary Jean, Chris, and Benjamin, a great-granddaughter, Grace, and a host of nieces and nephews.



As the last act of a lifetime of generosity and dedication to others, Grover donated his body to the Medical Education & Research Institute (MERI) for the advancement of science.



Visitation will be at 12:30, Monday, July 1, at Trezevant Manor Episcopal Home followed by a memorial service at 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent to the Grover C. Bowles Pharmacy Education Program, Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation, 350 N. Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 (bmhgiving.org; select "Other"). Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019