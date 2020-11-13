H. Paul Vaughters, 41 of Arlington, Tennessee, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020. Paul was born in Salem, Illinois, on September 27, 1979, to Howard L Vaughters and June Letchworth Vaughters Smith.



Paul attended Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana, Class of 1998, and attended Ball State University. He worked for the past 18 years for the Canadian National Railroad holding various positions and was based out of Memphis, Tennessee.



Paul was a devoted father to his only daughter, Ashlynn Reese Vaughters. He was the life of the party no Matter where he was. Paul was easy to like, was always happy, and filled those around him with joy and laughter. We will miss him dearly and feel his absence painfully. Those who are closest to Paul find solace in the promise of Jesus from John 14:3 "When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am."



Paul is survived by his daughter, Ashlyn Reese; mother June Smith; father Howard Vaughters; stepmother Linda Vaughters; sisters April Masterson (Chad) and Julie Vaughters; stepsister Laurie Smith (Andrew) and brother Brock Vaughters (Angie). He leaves behind three nieces, three nephews, and many more close family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home – Riverside Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home – Riverside Chapel.



