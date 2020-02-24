|
It is with the deepest sadness that we mourn the death of Hallie Morrison Cohen, on February 22, 2020, our beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Hallie was born on April 7, 1962, in Memphis, TN. She graduated from White Station High School and earned her BA at the University of Michigan. She then went on to the University of Memphis and received a master's degree in psychology, followed by her MSW from the University of Tennessee. Her professional career included counseling at Jewish Family Services and her work with vulnerable parents at The Exchange Club of Memphis, where her goal was to make a small difference in the lives of her clients by letting them know someone cared about them.
Hallie was an outstanding volunteer in so many capacities, including being a past President of the Solomon Schechter Day School of Memphis, a member of senior leadership at Beth Sholom Synagogue, a Board member of Jewish Family Services and an Executive Vice-President of the Board of the Memphis Jewish Community Center. As a volunteer, Hallie accepted any task that needed to be done and never considered anything to be beneath her pay grade. Whatever she agreed to do was always done not only in a timely manner but also with great attention and skill. Her keen insight regarding both individuals and institutions, coupled with her quiet demeanor and intense focus and kindness towards others, made her a sought out mentor and a role model to many. She was intelligent and committed and was able to see both the big picture and small details simultaneously. Hallie also had that rare ability to be both direct and diplomatic, while always envisioning how the world could be better for all of us.
These same qualities were extended to her family and friends. At least two dozen people considered themselves "Hallie's best friend," because she made other people feel so special. She was a gracious hostess, an outstanding cook, and an avid traveler and reader; as well as being an amazing confidant and a person of great wisdom. Many times, Hallie was known to put her personal needs aside when she felt the needs of others were greater than her own. In return, all of us were better people for having had Hallie in our lives.
Hallie was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Morrison Sotto, and her father, Dr. Larry Morrison. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jay Cohen, her daughter, Rachel Cohen, of St. Louis, MO, and her son, Ted (Andrea) Cohen of Tampa, FL. She also leaves her mother, Lyda Parker, her step-mother, Rose Morrison, her brother, Anthony (Rachel) Morrison, and two nieces.
Service and burial were held Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Hallie requested that any donations in her memory be made to Beth Sholom Synagogue https://www.bsholom.org/payment.php or Memphis Jewish Federation for the benefit of Jewish Family Service https://jcpmemphis.org/donate-now/federation-tribute
There's one more angel in Heaven. ??
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 24, 2020