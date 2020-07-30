Harold Eugene Gaither passed away Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. He was a father, grandfather, brother, business owner, entrepreneur, and classic car enthusiast. He will be greatly missed.
Harold was born to James and Leslie (Pritchard) Gaither in Memphis, TN. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division (Airmobile) and achieved the rank of Specialist 4. Harold received his Engineering Degree from State Technical Institute at Memphis. In his spare time, he loved to rebuild and restore classic cars.
Harold is survived by Jean Gaither, mother of his children; daughter, Alicia Carpenter (Roger); son Brantley Gaither (Laura), grandchildren, Alese Carpenter, Alana Carpenter, Dylan Carpenter, Grant Gaither, Cole Gaither; great-granddaughter Avery; sister, Marcia Atwood (John); and many nieces and nephews. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Jim Gaither, and his loyal canine companion, Milton.
Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, August 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.