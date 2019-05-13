|
Harold "Mike" Graves Bartlett, III, age 65, of Memphis, TN passed away May 10. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Graves Bartlett, Jr. and Mary Jane Kellogg Bartlett, siblings Eleanor, Richard, Palmer and Mary Lee Redus. He is survived by his brother, David Bartlett (Nita) of Jonesboro, AR. He was retired from Dillard's.
Visitation with Rosary will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Canale Funeral Directors. Private graveside services will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019
