Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN
View Map
harold Graves "Mike" Bartlett III

harold Graves "Mike" Bartlett III Obituary
Harold "Mike" Graves Bartlett, III, age 65, of Memphis, TN passed away May 10. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Graves Bartlett, Jr. and Mary Jane Kellogg Bartlett, siblings Eleanor, Richard, Palmer and Mary Lee Redus. He is survived by his brother, David Bartlett (Nita) of Jonesboro, AR. He was retired from Dillard's.

Visitation with Rosary will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Canale Funeral Directors. Private graveside services will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019
