Harriet Carol Sollo Schaffer, 84, of West Palm Beach, FL, daughter of the late Leonard and Rae (Abrams) Sollo of Chicago, IL and the daughter-in-law of the late Jack and Ethel (Wolf) Schaffer of Chicago, IL passed peacefully on Thursday, July 25th after a courageous, well-fought, lengthy battle with bone marrow cancer.
She leaves behind her beloved husband and best friend of 70 years, Dr. Donald (Don) Schaffer. Harriet is also survived by her clan of children Jackie Schaffer of Memphis, TN, Dr. Kevin (Barbie) Schaffer of Atlanta, GA, Robyn (Brett) Hodess of New York, NY, Karyn (Larry) Parker of Roswell, GA, Susan Schaffer of Athens, GA and Larry (Tracy) Schaffer of Memphis, TN. Her love and back scratches will be missed by her thirteen grandchildren in chronological order Erin (Alex) Fettner, Kyle Schaffer, Chloe (Bubba) Crosby, Hannah Hodess, Joe Schaffer, Sophie Hodess, Rosey Parker, Lauryn Parker, Parker Hood, Rachel Robinson, and Irina Robinson. She also leaves her brother Eugene Sollo, sister-in-law Norma Schaffer, both of Chicago, IL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her family and extended circle of friends will dearly miss her beautiful smile.
Harriet's achievements were numerous. She graduated with a BA in Education from National College of Education, Evanston, IL in 1955. She taught elementary school in Tonawanda, NY and then Chicago, IL. As a Navy wife, she ran a loving home from Chicago to Maryland to Japan and then in Memphis, where she and Don lived for over 40 years. Ultimately, they retired to West Palm Beach, FL where she loved watching the geckos, cranes,
As an avid volunteer, Harriet was known as The Tootsie Roll Lady for being the biggest fundraiser for the for many years. She served as Sisterhood President of Beth Sholom Synagogue, and President of the Southern Branch of the Women's League of Conservative Judaism, she was active in Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women and many other Jewish Organizations.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 28th, 2:00p-4:00p at The Palace at Morse Life in West Palm Beach, FL. A graveside burial will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 3:30p Beth Sholom Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Shiva will be held immediately following the funeral and Wednesday 7/31 Open House from 4:00p - 7:00p at Audubon Square Condominiums Clubhouse, 4755 Audubon View Circle, Memphis, TN 38117.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beth Sholom Synagogue General Fund, 6675 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN www.bsholom.org, www.donatells.org, or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 29, 2019