1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Harriet Elinor Damsker Jaeger passed away on March 29th surrounded by her children Robin, Gary and Peggy. She was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on August 23, 1927 to Herman and Rose Damsker, joining sister Sylvia. With a Russian immigrant father and Memphis native mother, she was proud of her blended Delta and Jewish heritage. After graduating from Clarksdale High, Harriet attended LSU in Baton Rouge and remained a Tiger fan throughout her life. She met her future husband, Burt Jaeger, on a trip to visit cousins in New York City. They married March 4th 1948 and settled in Clarksdale. Burt joined and was active in the family business, Rose Seed Co., and Harriet was an active member of Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood. A diligent homemaker and an avid gardener, she earned Clarksdale's yard of the month honor multiple times. Harriet and Burt moved to Memphis in 1994 where they were members of Temple Israel. With a passion for travel, Harriet and Burt took family vacations as well as trips on their own and with friends to 48 states, 7 countries and 4 continents. A dear friend and relative to many, her kind spirit, strong will and competitive mahjong skills will be remembered. In true Harriet fashion, she never lost her beauty and youthful glow. A loving mother and Mamaw, she leaves behind her 3 children and 6 grandchildren and their spouses, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 nieces. Husband Burt, whom she cared for through several years of illness, preceded her in death in February 2011.



A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, April 1st at Beth Israel Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Hospital or a . Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019