Harriette Hastings

1942 – 2020

, age 77, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.Harriette was born October 14, 1942 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter of the late Harry Earl Thomas and Glendon Cox Thomas. She received her education at Oak Ridge High School and attended University of Tennessee in Knoxville for one year. She was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church. Harriette was a homemaker and enjoyed being the Church librarian at Mullins Station Baptist Church. She was a very accomplished person who was active with the University of Tennessee synchronized swimming team, playing tennis and sewing. She enjoyed helping Dale build street rods.Mrs. Hastings is survived by her husband, Dale Hastings of Somerville, Tennessee of 57 years. She also leaves her son, Robert W. Hastings (Leigh Ann) of Marion, Arkansas; her brother, David Thomas (Becky) of Oak Ridge TN; two grandchildren, Thomas Hastings and Anna Hastings; her sister-in-law, Judy Hastings; two nieces, Lanney Hastings and Katrina Thomas; and her nephew, Scott Hastings.