Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Harris's life story with friends and family

Share Harris's life story with friends and family



1949-2020



Harris Alexander Armour, III was born on May 10, 1949 at the Armstrong Clinic in Somerville, TN to his parents, Harris Armour, Jr. and Tennie Zue Dobbins Armour. Both of Harris' parents were teachers in Fayette County. Mr. Armour passed away on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Harris attended Fayette County Schools and went on to attend The University of Tennessee at Martin. He played football there and was a member of the ATO Fraternity. Harris received his degree in 1971 and attended Graduate School at Auburn University.

In 1972, Harris married Dinah Caudle. They had three sons, Alex who was born in 1975, Matthew who was born in 1977 and Jim who was born in 1980.



Harris was a lifelong farmer in Fayette County. He served the Fayette County Soil Conservation Board of Supervisors since the 1980's as a member, Secretary-Treasurer and was elected and served as Chairman in 1989 until his death.

He held many positions for the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts. He had been the Area VII Director three separate times. He served as West Tennessee Divisional Vice President, and Vice Director B, TACD Vice-President and TACD President and as the National Association of Conservation District Board Member.



Mr. Armour served as the Chairman of Fayette County Farm Bureau, National Cotton Council, Chairman of the Fayette County Regional Planning Commission, West Tennessee No Till Association, Cotton Incorporated, Hardeman-Fayette Farmers Co-op Board and the Fayette County Extension Committee. In 1981, he was elected to serve on the Board of Directors for Fayette Academy and he served faithfully for 16 years. He also served the school as Chairman of the Board from 1988 to 1997. When he was not busy with his love for farming, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, watching sports and was an avid Auburn Fan.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Dinah Caudle Armour of Somerville, TN; two sons, Alex Armour (Katherine) of Somerville, TN and Matthew Armour (Cindy) of Somerville, TN; and six grandsons who were his pride and joy, Isaac, Grant, Harris, Hardy, Henry and John Mobley.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jim Armour.



Funeral Services for Mr. Armour will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Warren Community Church with Dr. Kenneth Culver officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Warren Community Church.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim Burnette, John Havercamp, Jamie Jenkins, Jim Pilcher, Steve Reeves, Bill Rhea and Scott Rhea. Honorary Pallbearers will be Davie Caudle, Don Caudle, Glenn Caudle, Rick Cody, Jack Dawson, Mark Fulgham, Sput Garnett, Terry German, Willie German, Tommy Gunn, Jimmy Joyner, Bert Kay, Harry Ozier, Nick Phillips, Bubba Starnes and EH "Spike" Steinert.



Memorials may be made to the Warren Community Church, 11800 Highway 64 East, Somerville, TN 38068 or Fayette Academy, P.O. Box 130, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Harris Armour1949-2020Harris Alexander Armour, III was born on May 10, 1949 at the Armstrong Clinic in Somerville, TN to his parents, Harris Armour, Jr. and Tennie Zue Dobbins Armour. Both of Harris' parents were teachers in Fayette County. Mr. Armour passed away on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Harris attended Fayette County Schools and went on to attend The University of Tennessee at Martin. He played football there and was a member of the ATO Fraternity. Harris received his degree in 1971 and attended Graduate School at Auburn University.In 1972, Harris married Dinah Caudle. They had three sons, Alex who was born in 1975, Matthew who was born in 1977 and Jim who was born in 1980.Harris was a lifelong farmer in Fayette County. He served the Fayette County Soil Conservation Board of Supervisors since the 1980's as a member, Secretary-Treasurer and was elected and served as Chairman in 1989 until his death.He held many positions for the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts. He had been the Area VII Director three separate times. He served as West Tennessee Divisional Vice President, and Vice Director B, TACD Vice-President and TACD President and as the National Association of Conservation District Board Member.Mr. Armour served as the Chairman of Fayette County Farm Bureau, National Cotton Council, Chairman of the Fayette County Regional Planning Commission, West Tennessee No Till Association, Cotton Incorporated, Hardeman-Fayette Farmers Co-op Board and the Fayette County Extension Committee. In 1981, he was elected to serve on the Board of Directors for Fayette Academy and he served faithfully for 16 years. He also served the school as Chairman of the Board from 1988 to 1997. When he was not busy with his love for farming, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, watching sports and was an avid Auburn Fan.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Dinah Caudle Armour of Somerville, TN; two sons, Alex Armour (Katherine) of Somerville, TN and Matthew Armour (Cindy) of Somerville, TN; and six grandsons who were his pride and joy, Isaac, Grant, Harris, Hardy, Henry and John Mobley.He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jim Armour.Funeral Services for Mr. Armour will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Warren Community Church with Dr. Kenneth Culver officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Warren Community Church.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tim Burnette, John Havercamp, Jamie Jenkins, Jim Pilcher, Steve Reeves, Bill Rhea and Scott Rhea. Honorary Pallbearers will be Davie Caudle, Don Caudle, Glenn Caudle, Rick Cody, Jack Dawson, Mark Fulgham, Sput Garnett, Terry German, Willie German, Tommy Gunn, Jimmy Joyner, Bert Kay, Harry Ozier, Nick Phillips, Bubba Starnes and EH "Spike" Steinert.Memorials may be made to the Warren Community Church, 11800 Highway 64 East, Somerville, TN 38068 or Fayette Academy, P.O. Box 130, Somerville, TN 38068.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store