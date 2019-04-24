Resources More Obituaries for Harry Spore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Anderson "Andy" Spore IV

1988 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Harry Anderson "Andy" Spore, IV, age 30, resident of Savannah, Georgia, departed this life Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Somerville, Tennessee.



Funeral Services with Military Honors for Andy Spore will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Ronnie Hughes, pastor of Brunswick Baptist Church in Arlington, Tennessee, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Brad Gomez, Robert Figueroa, Hunter Spano, Jasen Cheatham, Mike Simpson, Justin Deal, Zachary Dixson, James Hotaling, and Matt Sixta. Interment will be private. A visitation for Andy will be from 6 to 8 P.M on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Andy was born May 1, 1988, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Harry Anderson Spore III and Melissa Joy Ferguson Spore. He received his education at Bolton High School and Christian Brothers High School. He was currently pursuing his Bachelor of History Degree with Secondary Education at Grand Canyon University.



Andy served his country in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger in Afghanistan earning himself an Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Ranger Tab and Parachutist Badge.



He was a former resident of Arlington, Tennessee and a member of Brunswick Baptist Church. Andy loved to travel and spent a short time in Miami, Florida where he was an assistant coach for the Kendall Kolts youth football team. He recently relocated to Savannah, Georgia to pursue his passion for coaching youth football and basketball.



He enjoyed spending time with his brother, Jasen, sister-in-law, Mikki, and his beloved nephews, Ashten and Kaden to whom he was affectionately known as "Doodah".



Andy is survived by his parents, Harry Anderson Spore, III and Melissa Joy Ferguson Spore of Somerville, TN; his grandmother, Evelyn McClain Spore of Arlington, TN; his brother, Jasen Cheatham (Mikki), two nephews, Ashten and Kaden Cheatham, all of Savannah, GA; his aunt, Debra Simpson (Rick) and cousins, D.J. and Mike Simpson all of Arlington, TN.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Anderson Spore, Jr.; his paternal great-grandparents, Harry Anderson Spore, Sr. and Mary Estelle Spore; and his maternal great- grandparents, Lewis Murray McClain and Mildred Katherine McClain.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brad Gomez, Justin Deal, Hunter Spano, Zachary Dixson, Nate Sharpe, James Hotaling, Matt Sixta, Blake Bagwell, John Edward Ferguson, Trey Davenport, Brennan Andre, Justin Yarbrough, D.J. Simpson, Mike Simpson and Robert Figueroa.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2019