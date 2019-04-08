Resources More Obituaries for Harry Slawson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Dale Slawson

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Harry Dale Slawson was born in Mississippi on August 23, 1932, to Henry Slawson and Gertrud Slawson, who preceded him in death. He was married to Shirley Ruth Pruitt Slawson in 1970, who preceded him in death February 26, 2015. Harry went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019.



Harry Slawson received a Bachelor of Science degree from Memphis State University. He served in the Air Force during the '50s at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. He worked as a paint chemist at Buckman Laboratory until his retirement. He enjoyed dove hunting, fishing at Herb Parsons Lake and reading science fiction books.



Harry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, sister-in-law Jean Rhea Pruitt Till, brother James Slawson, sisters Bobbie Slawson and Margie S. Jackson, nephew Paul Eugene Till, nephew Timothy Rhea Till, mother-in-law Katie Rhea Balloue Pruitt, and father-in-law Eugene Pruitt.



He is survived by nieces, Mamie Young, Paula E. Till Lincoln, Melody Till Schrimsher and Sabrina Till Scott, nephews Jonathan W. Till and Glenn M. Till.



Family and friends will gather Monday, April 8, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will occur Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10:00 am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Slawson family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries