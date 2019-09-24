|
Harry Eugene Brown, 94, of Germantown, TN, passed away on September 24, 2019.
Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his mother Ora Mae Brown, his father Samuel Clyde Brown, and brother Charles Edwin Brown. Mr. Brown is survived by his loving wife Martha Powell Brown, and children Terry Jo Brown, Marc (Pam) Brown, Holly (Ted) Robertson, and Heather (Jim) Bruce, and grandchildren John Washington, Colin Bruce, and Claire Bruce.
Mr. Brown was born on January 30, 1925, in Burns, TN and grew up in Dickson, TN. Mr. Brown graduated from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Mr. Brown served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. Mr. Brown worked in the transportation and shipping industry for many years and traveled the world during his career. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with Martha, spending time with his family, golfing, hunting with his bird dogs, and watching the UT Volunteers play football at Neyland Stadium.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until his service begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The or .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 24, 2019