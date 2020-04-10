Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Faulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry G. Faulk


1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Harry G. Faulk Obituary
Harry G. Faulk, 84, of Bartlett, Tennessee, died on April 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Harry was born on December 7th, 1935 in Rosemark, Tennessee to the late Victor & Lillian Faulk. He had 6 brothers and 2 sisters. On July 29, 1971, Harry married Barbara Dunning Faulk. He had a career as a food broker and he enjoyed working in his yard.

Harry and Barbara have been faithful members of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, TN where Harry previously served as a deacon. He also enjoyed serving in the church as a volunteer wherever needed. Some areas that he volunteered include: youth group, coaching, Service Over Self, greeter, Vacation Bible School, and the nursery. His desire to serve also extended to the community as Harry volunteered as a docent at the Orpheum Theater and at Berclair Elementary School.

There will be a private graveside on Friday, April 10, 2020 beginning at 2 PM in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Due to current social distancing restrictions, friends will be able to view the service via Facebook Live by visiting https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/.

Public services will be held at a later date after the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -