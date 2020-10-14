, 94, passed away on October 12, 2020.Mr. Brown proudly served in the Navy during WWII. Monte enjoyed spending time with his family and playing golf with his friends at Chickasaw Country Club. He had a quick wit and always had a smile on his face. Mr. Brown was a loving husband and blessed to have had two wonderful wives, the first for 50 years and the second for 16 years. He was also a devoted father and grandfather who loved to attend his son's and grandson's sporting events in addition to his daughter's musical recitals. Monte was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, and recently became a member of Independent Presbyterian Church.Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Harry McKinley Brown and Gypsy Oakes Brown, his wife, Joanne Gwyn Brown in 2000, and his wife, Grace Mallery Brown in 2019, one sister, Gypsy Brown Cooley, and one brother, Allison James Brown.Monte is survived by his two children, daughter, Gwyn Montague Brown, and his son, Michael Montague Brown (Jamie) and one grandson, Griffin Montague Brown.