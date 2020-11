Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvey McKinney, Sr., 77, passed away on November 3, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Retired U.S. Army Veteran.



Visitation, Monday, November 23, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C M E Church 538 Doctor M.L.K. Avenue 38126. Burial, West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



He leaves his wife, Patricia McKinney, children, Harvey McKinney, Jr., of Austin, Texas, Patrick McKinney of Nashville, TN, Patrana McKinney, and Sherice McKinney both of Memphis, TN, sisters, Ruby Smith of Milwaukee, Wilada Cole of Memphis, TN, 5 grandchildren, sister-in-law, Juliet Richmond, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

