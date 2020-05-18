Hazel W. Brassfield Smith, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family that adored her.



Mrs. Smith was born to the late Minnie Rakestraw and Ernest J. Brassfield on August 16, 1923, in Union County, MS. After raising her children in Brinkley, Arkansas, she spent most of her adult life in Memphis, TN, serving her family well as a wife, mother, and homemaker.



Hazel will forever be remembered as a remarkable cook, impeccable housekeeper, her bountiful gardens where she spent most of her summer days and her love for new shoes. She most recently lived her life to the fullest, being well cared for by her granddaughter, Jessica Wyatt, in Murfreesboro, TN, a sacrifice that can never be overlooked.



Mrs. Smith is the widow of Zane P. Smith to whom she was married for 69 years. She leaves behind her three children Paula Wyatt-Thompson (T.K.) of Olive Branch, MS, Gary Paul (Anita) Smith, and Zane (Valerie) Smith both of Memphis, TN; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Todd of Memphis, TN.



Service for Mrs. Smith will be at a later date.



Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.

