Hazle Jean Heald, 85, passed away October 12, 2020 at her home in Memphis.



She was a jovial person who loved to make everyone laugh, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always very fashionable and loved getting fixed up anytime she went out. A firm believer in prayer, she prayed as the Bible tells us without ceasing for her family, her friends and her Nation. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William McCarrol Riddle and Rose Eveline Hughes Riddle, and eight siblings.



She is survived by a daughter, Beth Williamson (Jimmy); two sons, Keith Lampley (Barbara) and Michael Lampley; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, and a brother Ray Riddle (Juanaita) of Harrisburg, Arkansas.



Funeral services will be Thursday October 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store