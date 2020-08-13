Heather A. Pratt, DVM, 47, of Memphis, TN passed away surrounded by her family on August 7th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Geoffrey and Katherine Pratt.
Heather is survived by her husband of 21 years, Michael Mohler; her sons, Jonathan and Alexander Mohler; and her brother, Steven Paul Pratt.Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, August 17th at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 18th at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. Memorials may be made in Heather's memory to the Memphis Humane Society or to METAvivor.org.