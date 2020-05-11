Heather Katherine Robb, 56, of Memphis passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
A private ceremony will be held in her honor.
Heather was born to Gayle and Preston Robb on June 7, 1963, and held the honor of being the eldest amongst six daughters. After attending Grace St. Luke's, Heather went on to graduate from Immaculate Conception High School. Heather continued her education, obtaining an undergraduate degree from Memphis State University, a Master of Public Health & Tropical Medicine from Tulane University, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Vanderbilt University. She was a certified family nurse practitioner, a master gardener, a gifted photographer, and a puzzle enthusiast. An avid University of Memphis fan, Heather also loved spending time with family, friends, and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her parents Preston and Gayle, and five sisters, Priscilla Robb, Hilary Harrison (Bruce), Ashleigh Lynch (Chris), Farrell Turner (Craig), and Dupree McDonald (Will). Her 13 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly will also miss Heather.
Memorials may be given to The Humane Society.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 11, 2020.