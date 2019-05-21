Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 725-0100 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 View Map Service 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Helen Parks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Bernice (Moore) Parks

Obituary Flowers Helen Bernice Moore Parks, age 90, of Cordova, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Memphis Jewish Home.



Helen was born in 1929 in Amagon, Arkansas, the eldest daughter of Arva and Bertie Moore. She graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in Little Rock in 1949. Helen married Odell Parks and they made their home in Memphis where they raised 4 children and were married for 52 years.



Her love and commitment to God, home, and family were demonstrated by her actions every day. She loved to cook, grow award-winning flowers, sew, and made incredible coconut pie. She was a long time member at Bellevue Baptist Church and loved to sing the old hymns.



Her professional career as a registered nurse included 30 years working at the Veteran's Administration Hospital of Memphis where she was instrumental in setting up and working in the first intensive care unit in 1967. She also worked at

Memphis Crippled Children's Hospital during the polio epidemic in the 1950s.



Her gentle and compassionate spirit touched many lives over her long life. She will be missed by her family and friends who will always remember her beautiful smile and gorgeous blue eyes.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband Odell and siblings Dale, Louise, and Lowell. She leaves her sister Bonnie Reaves of Cordova, two daughters Patricia Ewer (& Keith) of Palmetto, FL and Sharon Parks of Memphis; two sons Merrill Parks (& Ginny) of Scott, AR, and Kevin Parks (& Sherri) of Lexington, TN, 4 grandchildren Nathan (& April) , Natalie (& Billy), Candace (&Tyler), and Winston; and 5 great-grandchildren: Eva, Alden, Haylie, Grayson, and Elaina.



The family wishes to extend special appreciation for her many "helpers" who allowed her the dignity to live in her own home up until her last six months of life and to the compassionate caregivers at the Memphis Jewish Home.



Memorial gifts to your .



May she walk in The Light.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.