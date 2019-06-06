Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Helen Billingsley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Billingsley

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Helen Billingsley, 94, of Memphis, TN, passed away on June 4, 2019.



Helen was born to parents, Paul and Eula Williams on October 5, 1924. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Paul, Jr. and by her beloved husband of 40 years, Frank C. Billingsley, Jr.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Alice Redding (Bob) of Jackson, TN and Phyllis Harris (Mike) of Germantown, TN; two grandchildren, Elliot Hughes (Amy) and Erin Ross; six great grandchildren, Taylor, Emma, Ethan, and Noah Hughes and Evan and Jackie Ross; and one sister, Peggy Silk of Walpole, MA.



Helen graduated from Humes High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Southwestern and a Master's Degree at Memphis State University. She taught 30 years, mostly at Wells Station Elementary School. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, teachers' sorority.



Helen loved the Lord and took many leadership roles during her 60 years of active membership at Highland Heights United Methodist Church. She lived her faith. Helen enjoyed travel and made many nice trips. She loved to enjoy time with family, especially with the grandchildren and nieces and nephews whom she adored.



Helen lived at Kirby Pines Lifecare Community for almost 19 years and was active in the Up Lifters' Circle, the music program, and the Upper Room Group there.



The celebration of her life will be at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar on Friday, June 7th at 2:00 with gathering for family and friends prior from 12:00 - 2:00.



Memorials may be sent to the at act.alz.org Published in The Daily Memphian on June 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries