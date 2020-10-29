1/1
Helen L. Taylor
Helen L. Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at age 73.

She retired as a nurse from Methodist LeBonheur Hospital and was a member of Cummings St. Baptist Church, 8800 Winchester Blvd. in Memphis

Mrs. Taylor leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted husband, Calvin Taylor; five sons, Cedric Boyd, Michael Luster, Anthony Taylor, Daren Taylor and Adrian Taylor; one daughter, Michelle Luster; three brothers, Paul Boyd, Jr., Freddie Boyd, and Wayne Boyd; two sisters, Ella Tyson and Linda Boyd, eighteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Saturday, October 31, 2020 at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 1496 E. McLemore Ave., Memphis, TN 38106 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. A private service will follow at 1:00 p.m. for immediate family only. Interment will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Forrest Hill-Irene Rd., Memphis. Rev. Wayne Boyd, officiating.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
