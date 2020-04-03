|
Helen Mae Gregory, age 88, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born in Roberta, Ga on Aug 15, 1931. She worked many short term jobs to be home with her children in the summer, attended cosmetology school & worked independently as an alterationist. She loved to fish, loved life & shared joy & humor with everyone. She was a long-time caregiver for her husband Sam & traveled many trips from Memphis to Georgia to care for her mother.
Helen is preceded in death by William Samuel Wortham (her 1st husband), Bernice Alexander Gregory (her 2nd husband), her brothers James & Eddie, her sisters Irene & Louise,& her granddaughter Brooke, & her parents.
She is survived by her children Bill Wortham, Randy Wortham, Sandy Dawkins, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews.
Her celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 3, 2020