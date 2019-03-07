Resources More Obituaries for Helen Greve Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Marie (Kearney) Greve

1917 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Helen Marie Kearney Greve, age 102, died peacefully, early on Tuesday March 5, 2019, at her home in Collierville, Tennessee.



Helen was born March 2, 1917, in Memphis, one of six children of Gertrude Schneider Kearney and William Louis Kearney. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Henry Greve and her eldest daughter Anne Marie Phillips. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Ann Stokke, sons James Greve, Lawrence Greve, and William Greve, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, also several nieces and nephews.



Helen was a retiree of the United States Postal Service. She was also the first secretary for previous pastor Father James Pugh with the Catholic Church of the Incarnation. She was also a typesetter for the Collierville Independent newspaper. A renowned bingo player, Helen loved trips to the Tunica casinos with her sister Elizabeth Anne "Little Bit" Koehler.



Visitation will be at 10 am, Tuesday, March 12, followed by funeral service at 11 am, both at the Catholic Church of the Incarnation, 360 Bray Station Road, Collierville, TN, 38017. A reception will follow at the church. Private, family-only burial will take place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.



Gifts in memory of Helen may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 7, 2019