Helen Marie Hensley Starks, 88, of Memphis, went home to Heaven peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
She was born in Roger Springs, Tennessee on October 3, 1931. Marie resided in Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, with her late husband, John, for over 30 years, where they were both active members of the Community Church. She has been residing at the beautiful Village in Germantown since returning to Memphis.
Marie married the love of her life, John Wear Starks, Sr. on January 14, 1950; and he preceded her in death on October 4, 2014. She is survived by her two children and their loving spouses, Johnny Starks married to Lou Ann Phillips Starks of Memphis, and Victoria Starks Coffman married to Steve Coffman of Knoxville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Samantha Starks Stockett (Burke) of Oxford, Mississippi, Kristen Drost Nordberg(James) of Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Kevin Coffman(Heidi) of Knoxville. She is preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Marie and survived by seven great-grandchildren, Charles, Ann Lillian, Zoie Gabrielle, Tyler, Christopher, Cayden, and Zachary.
Marie was an accomplished Tennis player in Florida, and in Memphis prior to their move to Sandestin. In her younger years, she use to join her husband on the golf course for weekly rounds of golf at Chickasaw Country Club. She was also an avid reader and loved playing Rummikub and knitting with her friends at The Village. Marie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , , or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at The Village of Germantown, Germantown, Tennessee, in the Auditorium at 3:00 P.M. Marie will later be buried in the Garden at the Community Church in Miramar Beach, Florida next to her husband, John.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 16, 2019