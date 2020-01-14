|
Mrs. Helon Louise Head Klink, 84, passed away on January 10, 2020, in Benton, Kentucky.
Helon Louise Klink was born on October 29, 1935, in Germantown, Tennessee. She had 2 brothers, Clyde Head and Arthur Head whom along with her parents have preceded her in death.
She married Richard E. Klink, May 20, 1955, and had 4 children: Duane Klink of Memphis, TN, Charlene Knight of Benton, KY, Denise Trocio (deceased) of Memphis and Howard Klink of Memphis, TN.
In her lifetime she worked for Christ the King Lutheran Church, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Lutheran High School, and Klink and Associates.
Helon moved to Kentucky in 2008 after the death of her husband and lived a very full life there with Mike and Charlene.
She loves her sons Duane and Howard of Memphis, daughter Charlene of Benton, and her sister Mary Martin also of Memphis. Helon is also survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning. Burial with escorted procession will follow the funeral in Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery where Helon will be buried next to her late husband Richard E. Klink.
Memorials in Helon's name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences, floral gifts, and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 14, 2020