|
|
|
Henrietta McMaster Stainbrook, 89, passed away peacefully at home, March 26, 2020.
She was preceded by her husband Max Stainbrook, her 3 sisters; Nancy, Eloise, Dorthy, and a brother Johnny. She will be dearly missed by her 3 daughters; Leslie Phillips(Barry), Laurie Newton (Brent), Susan Burrow (Grant) & 8 Grandchildren; Blanne, Brooklin, Taylor, Kristen, Brooke, John, Drew, and Wade.
She was a graduate of Miss. State College for Women where she received a Masters in music & was voted "most beautiful" for 3 consecutive years. Henrietta was a beautiful lady, gifted pianist, loving mother & devoted wife.
Given current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, there will be a private service for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to www.Healthcenter.org 1350 Concourse Ave.,Ste.142 Memphis, TN 38104. Church Health is a faith-based privately funded healthcare organization. It is a medical home for uninsured and underserved individuals and families.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences for the Stainbrook family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 30, 2020