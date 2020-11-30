Henry Bernard "Skip" Quinn, Jr., 66, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away November 28th, 2020.



He was born to the late Henry Sr. and Nan Quinn, on August 1st, 1954 in Warwick, Rhode Island.



Skip was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and band director.



He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Andrea Quinn; his son Kyle Quinn (Jessica); grandson, Paul Quinn; his brothers, Robert Quinn (Carey Lynn), Kevin Quinn (Margaret); and his sister, Kelly Quinn.



A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 1:00pm at Second Presbyterian Church, Memphis, TN. Masks and social distancing are required.



Memorials may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church – Music Department Organ Fund.

