Henry Burns Landess went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 27, 2019. Burns was born in Memphis on October 3rd, 1933, the youngest of 4 children, to Henry and Sarah Landess.
He attended Messick school K-12. He then went to Memphis State College, graduating in 1956. Post-college, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Offut Air Force base in Omaha, Nebraska. Upon his return, he was in the office of development at Memphis State before later joining the training program at First National Bank.
In the mid-60s, he settled into a career of insurance and financial planning which he did till his passing. He loved playing tennis and participating in the Senior Olympics, as much for the camaraderie as the competition. But Burns' passion in life was his faith in Jesus Christ. He was active at Christ Methodist Church for 54 years. His friendships in the Lamplighters Sunday School class were treasured and there were no stronger bonds than those he shared with the men's ministry at CUMC.
He leaves his beloved and loyal wife of 62 years, Nan, his son Michael (Dee Walker), and son Ben (wife Katya), and their two children Olivia and Paul, who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind his sister Francis Benderman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the ministry of the donor's choice.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at Christ United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm with a reception afterward.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2019