Henry Glover

1938 – 2020

, age 82, resident of Como, Mississippi, departed this life Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at his residence.Henry was born October 22, 1938 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Wilburn Ray Glover and Nellie Farris Glover. He served his country in the United States Navy and was the owner and a mechanic at Henry's Auto Clinic for many years before his retirement. Henry's favorite pastime was fishing.Mr. Glover is survived by two daughters, Kim Blake (Clay) of Little Elm, TX and Angie Moody (Steve) of Lewisburg, MS; two sons, Lane Glover of Como, MS and Tony Glover of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Barbara Sue Haire of Olive Branch, MS and Betty Nell Dowdy of Lake Cormorant, MS; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Farris Glover.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Derrick Susong, Dylan Moody, Terry Glover, Robert Gray, Jr., Clayton Blake, Steve Moody and Aaron Crawford.