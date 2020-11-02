Henry Glover
1938 – 2020Henry Lane Glover
, age 82, resident of Como, Mississippi, departed this life Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at his residence.
Henry was born October 22, 1938 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Wilburn Ray Glover and Nellie Farris Glover. He served his country in the United States Navy and was the owner and a mechanic at Henry's Auto Clinic for many years before his retirement. Henry's favorite pastime was fishing.
Mr. Glover is survived by two daughters, Kim Blake (Clay) of Little Elm, TX and Angie Moody (Steve) of Lewisburg, MS; two sons, Lane Glover of Como, MS and Tony Glover of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Barbara Sue Haire of Olive Branch, MS and Betty Nell Dowdy of Lake Cormorant, MS; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Farris Glover.Funeral Services for Mr. Glover will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Wesley Newby officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mr. Glover will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Derrick Susong, Dylan Moody, Terry Glover, Robert Gray, Jr., Clayton Blake, Steve Moody and Aaron Crawford.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.