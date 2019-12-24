|
|
|
Henry Lester Brenner, a lifelong Memphis resident, passed away on December 21, 2019. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Lester and Kathryn Brenner on September 21, 1946. He attended White Station High School, is a graduate of Christian Brothers University and earned his Master's degree from the University of Memphis.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothea Haynes, and brother-in-law, Dick Conboy.
He is survived by his children Brian (Angela), Jared and Lindsay; sister, Rika Conboy; niece, Leslie Sproles (Brad); and several grandchildren - Gabriella, Taylor, Will, Mason, and Allison.
Henry founded Brenner Steed Investments, one of the nations' first discount brokerage firms, and continued to work in the financial service industry for the next forty years. He was a Founding Board Member of the Fire Museum of Memphis and an integral part of the museum during the early years. He served as a Founding Member Board of Governors at TPC Southwind. He served on several other boards in the Memphis community including 9-1-1 Board, Liberty Bowl, Mid-South Fair, Orpheum, 100 Club of Memphis, Crescent Club, Ridgeway Country Club, Memphis Downtown Rotary Club, Ave Maria Home and Christian Brothers University Board of Trustees.
He received several awards and recognitions over the years for his efforts throughout the Memphis community. He was awarded the 2006 Founders Award for Community Service for School of Business by Christian Brothers University. He was the recipient of the 2017 Director's Community Leadership Award at the FBI Headquarters. The Ave Maria Foundation recognized him in 2018 for his continued support over the years.
Henry was one of a kind. He had a bigger than life personality, never met a stranger and always had a great story to tell. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time on the golf course and traveling to PGA tour events across the country. He loved spending time with his family and friends, the Memphis Tigers, his annual Masters trip, Christmas in New York City, the Rendezvous, Colletta's and Pronto Pups.
The memorial service will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 5 pm at Temple Israel, 1376 East Massey Road, Memphis, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Memphis Firefighters Association Foundation or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 24, 2019