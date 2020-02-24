|
Henry Miller Massey, 69, of Bartlett, TN passed peacefully into Heaven Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, after a long fight against congestive heart failure. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Glenda Rook Massey and their only daughter, Lindsey Miller Massey, both of Bartlett, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Madison Massey and Agnes Miller Appling Massey, his brothers, Edward Madison Massey, Jr., John SC Massey, Robert Joseph Massey (Barbara), and his sisters Roberta Louise Massey, Mary Agnes Gann, and Nancy Bailey. His surviving sisters include Mary Louise Maxey of Oregon and Norma Massey (Edward), his sister in law, of Bartlett, TN.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road with visitation from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, and a service to follow at 2:00 pm. Please join his family for a continued Celebration of Life and Memories at Sidecar Cafe Memphis, 2194 Whitten Road from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
Henry was born on April 25, 1950, in Memphis, TN. He left this world just shy of his 70th birthday. He was the baby of 8 in a big Catholic family. He graduated from Memphis Tech in 1968, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Glenda A. Rook. They built a life together in Bartlett, TN and would have celebrated 49 years of marriage this year. Ten years into their marriage, they added Lindsey, their daughter.
Henry fully believed that if a man enjoys what he does, it will never feel like work. He found his true passion and success in the late 1970s as one of the first riggers in Memphis and found his fit among stagehands. Throughout the next 25 years, Henry would build a rich career in the film and music industries. He was a rigger and grip for the Mid-South's concerts, movies, broadway shows, and commercials. His accomplishments include head rigger for Local 69 IATSE in the '80s and '90s for events like the Big Dig, as the Pyramid was built, and over a dozen films including: The Firm, The Rainmaker, A Time to Kill, The Client, People vs. Larry Flynt, 3,000 Miles to Graceland, A Family Thing and many more. He was part of the teams that produced the concerts of legendary artists who performed at the Beale Street Music Festivals, Mud Island, the Mid-South Coliseum, the Orpheum, the Cook Convention Center and the Pyramid. He retired in 2001 as the Business Agent for the stage workers' union of IATSE Local 69 due to an on the job injury.
Henry was a dearly loved man with a big heart and a story for every occasion. Throughout his life, he was a collector of people from all walks of life. If ever there was anyone in need, he was generous with his means and encouragement. His mother used to tell him, "As long as there is a dollar in your pocket, no one is ever better than you." He always made sure everyone had that dollar and knew that tomorrow, it will be better. He was always rooting for the underdog, and supportive of young people in pursuit of their dreams. He was the life of the party, and a practical joker. His strong spirit and broad network of friends are a legacy that we're grateful to cherish in these days without him. He will be terribly missed and thought of often.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 24, 2020