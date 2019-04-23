Resources More Obituaries for Herbert Greenberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herbert "Sonny" Greenberg

Obituary Flowers Sonny Greenberg died yesterday at the age of 89 in Trussville, Alabama.



Mr. Greenberg was born in Memphis where he graduated from Humes High School and was a veteran of the US Army. He was a retired merchant who lived in Panama City Beach, FL for the last 45 years.



A very loving and devoted family man who is preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul.



He is survived by his four children, Mark Greenberg of Trussville, Alabama, Andy Greenberg of Collierville, Tennessee, Janie Rayborn of Brandon, Mississippi, and LeAnne Perkins of Atlanta, Georgia: Two brothers, Alfred Greenberg of Memphis and Sidney Greenberg of Florence, Alabama, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.



Services and burial will be held at 1:00 pm, April 24th Anshei Sphard Cemetery.



Services and burial will be held at 1:00 pm, April 24th Anshei Sphard Cemetery.

The family requests any donations be made to the contributor's choice. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 23, 2019