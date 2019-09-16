|
Herbert J. Sowell, 80, of Lakeland, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He worked in the dental business for 65 years until his retirement. Hebert owned and operated American Dental Laboratories. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Sowell was preceded in death by his father; Herbert Franklin Sowell, his son, Travis Sowell, and his granddaughter, Morgan Prentice.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice Sowell, his daughters; Teresa Jones, Tammy Prentice, Kimberly Baltz, his mother, Olivia Sowell, four sisters; Shirley Putman, Billie Kenny, Ruby Capers, Barbara Raley, one brother; Onnie Sowell, seven grandchildren; Mark Sowell, Rachel Sowell Cauble, Zach Bice, Jennifer Bice, Christy Crafton, Caitlyn Prentice, Khole Batlz, and six great-grandchildren; Wesley Burkhead, Sarah Burkhead, Marie Bice, Camryn Crafton, Caden Crafton, Rylan Ortiz Prentice.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133. A celebration of Herbert's life will be held at 2 pm, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019