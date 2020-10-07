Herbert William McCarty, 90, of Southaven, Mississippi passed away on October 6th, 2020.



Bill was born to the late Robert and Ida McCarty in Helena, Arkansas on March 9th, 1930. He and his family moved to Memphis in 1946. He join the Air Force and became a personal specialist. He attended Memphis State University. He retired in 1990 after 43 years from BellSouth.



Bill leaves his son, Mike McCarty and his daughter, Cheryl Campbell; two grandchildren, Andy Anderson, Jeremy Anderson; 5 great-grandchildren all from Southaven, Mississippi.



He attended Holy Apostles Episcopal Church from March 1985 until his death. He served as an usher and trained new ushers during this time.



A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

