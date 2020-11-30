HERMAN WASHINGTON GREEN was born May 27, 1930 to Herman Washington, saxophonist with WC Handy's band and Alice Lee, a concert pianist, in Memphis, TN. After the untimely death of both parents, Herman, at age 6, was adopted by Bishop Tignor S. and Minnie Lee Green. He was raised humbly in the pentecostal church where he began to develop his love of music and his inherited musical skills. Herman began to chase his passion of music after graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, TN. He traveled and shared his musical gift with the world, full circle back to his beloved roots and Beale Street.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cora Bell Ivory-Bourage; brother, Melvin Lee; and granddaughter, Deidra Green.



He is survived by his children, Andrea Hill (Pete), Melvin L. Green (Sandra), Terri Bourage (Robert), and LaWayne Childrey (Ray); grandchildren, Tonya Smith, Manuel Andino, Jr, Raymond Andino, Marissa Bourage, Morgan Bourage, Tasha Green, and Metrell Green-Lang; great-grandchildren; Matthew Smith-Fleming, Melanie Green, Nicholas Green, Porsha Green, Brian Green, Azariah Andino, and Raymond Andino, Jr.



Herman passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in his home softly listening to his music with his son-in-law, Robert and granddaughter Morgan, by his side who unselfishly cared for him daily. We give our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to them.



