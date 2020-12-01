was born in Mason Hall, Tennessee to her parents Lemmie Caudel and Beauton Buchanan Caudel on February 13, 1928.She graduated from Mason Hall High School in 1945 and following graduation she came to Memphis and attended Memphis School of Commerce Secretarial School and worked until she began her family. Hesta married Mitchell Williams from Ridgely, Tennessee on February 16, 1947.Throughout the years she was raising her family she was active in the PTA of all their schools and Colonial Park United Methodist Church where she was a member. After the boys had grown into teenagers, she went to work at Memphis Cotton Carnival as executive secretary where she retired after 33 years. Her family was always the joy of her life.Preceding her in death is her husband of 47 years, Mitchell and parents Lemmie and Beauton Caudel, and brothers William and Bobby Joe.Hesta is survived by her sons Phillip (Rebecca McIntyre), Keith (Glynda Pope) and Larry (Cindy Lafferty); brother Jerry (Diana Cutting); nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.