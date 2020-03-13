|
|
|
Hester Marie Allen, daughter of the late James Rufus Morrow and Myrtle Edith Dawson, passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 87. Hester was the widow of Paul Wayne Allen and the mother of two daughters, Maria and Laura. Hester was one of ten children, born in Bethesda, Arkansas. She met her husband Paul at Bethel College in McKenzie, Tennessee and married in June 1958. Hester earned her Master's in Education from Memphis State University in 1974. She went on to teach in Special Education in Tennessee and later worked for the State Board of Education in Illinois.
Hester was also active in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where her husband Paul served as a minister before he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. She lovingly cared for him during the many years of his illness before he passed away in 1996. During this time, Hester also worked for the Cumberland Presbyterian Board of Christian Education in Memphis. After she retired, she moved to LaVergne, Tennessee to be closer to her daughter Laura and became active in the Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Hester was not only a wife, mother, and educator, but she loved reading and the arts. She was a gifted quilter and seamstress. She and her husband Paul enjoyed going to the opera together and would occasionally sing duets during worship services for the churches they served. Hester's life was filled with her dedication to faith, education, and service. Hester set an example for her daughters by being a strong, independent, educated woman who cared for her family while also being committed to a life of service to others.
Hester is survived by her children: Maria Allen, of Austin Texas; Laura Baskett and husband Terry Baskett of Smyrna, Tennessee, and step-granddaughter Teresa and husband Rodney McKee and sons Drake and Damian, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Linda Howton and husband George, of McKenzie, Tennessee and Wilma Bruce of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Hester was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, and brothers and sisters, Westel, Lillie, Alvis Winslow, Augusta, Hubert, Henry, Jean, Fred, and Lenora.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Paul Allen Endowment for Christian Education at the Cumberland Presbyterian Ministry Council, 8207 Traditional Place, Cordova, TN 38016 or can be made to Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Brentwood, TN.
A memorial service will be held at Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. The church is located at 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Visitation at 1:30 pm followed by a service and burial at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2020