Hilda Sue Bryan of Jackson Tennessee, widow of W. Floyd Bryan, passed away Sunday November 17th, 2019. She was born August 21, 1925 in Collierville, Tennessee to the late John A. and Elizabeth F. Neely. She was a graduate of Collierville High School. Hilda married Floyd November 30, 1947 and moved to Eads Tennessee where she worked at the Eads Post office for 33 years and was Post Mistress for the last 20 years.
She is survived by her children H. Houston Bryan (Barbara), Susan Brewer (James), Mary Ellen Gilmer (Ray) and Charles N. Bryan (Trish), 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was an active member of Bethany Christian Church and loved quilting with the ladies of the church. She was a devoted Grandmother and always enjoyed spending time with family. She and Floyd were well known for their Labor Day Dove hunts and her Brunswick stew.
Visitation will be Thursday November 21 at Bethany Christian Church in Eads, TN at 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethany Christian Church or the Floyd Bryan Scholarship fund care of Bethany Christian Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2019