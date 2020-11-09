Homer Dee Skelton, 89, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020, with his wife Catherine Moore Skelton by his side. The sum of one man's life is the mark they leave on the world. And the mark left by Homer Skelton was a very large one. Almost as large as the hole in the hearts left by all who knew him.



He was a Christian, a successful businessman, a philanthropist, an accomplished pilot, a veteran of the National Guard, and a devoted family man. He was a beloved husband, father, and "DeeDaddy". His life was full of recognition and distinction. Yet he was humble, kind, caring, and generous. He lived a long life full of love, laughter, and longevity until God decided his work here was done. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he kept the faith.



Homer and his twin sister, Deedie Skelton Thompson, were born on May 27, 1931, to Golden and Sparlin Skelton of Alamo, TN (deceased). They also had a younger brother, Franklin (deceased).



Skelton had a passion and work ethic from an early age that drove him throughout his life. He believed in treating people the way he wanted to be treated. It was this simple philosophy that propelled him to own and successfully operate multiple car dealerships in Memphis, Millington, and Olive Branch. He told everyone he met, "If you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life."



He also believed in giving back and supporting his community. One hundred percent of his salary from his car dealerships for the past number of years went to the Homer Skelton Charitable Foundation to support his church, his community, and public and private schools in Memphis and DeSoto County. For more than twenty years, he provided coats, shoes, and bicycles to children in need. He equipped the Automotive Center at DeSoto County Schools Career Tech Center in Horn Lake. He helped build the "Field of Dreams" baseball field at Snowden Grove in Southaven for handicapped children. He provided hundreds of computers and technology to schools, an undisclosed number of scholarships for students, and behavior and leadership programs that changed many students' lives. Many needy children were enabled to enjoy summer camps because of his quiet giving. The number of lives he touched through his generosity was truly countless.



When making significant donations to schools each year, he never sought publicity for his good works. His one request year after year was to "Spend this on the children who need it the most." If pressed, he would explain his giving philosophy, quoting Matthew 6:1-4, "But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you." He loved to give back to the community, and taught his family to do likewise. He had a heart for single mothers, and could not stand the thought of someone being hungry. He never wanted any recognition, only to make a difference. His abundant generosity is a huge part of his legacy.

Some of the key organizations he has quietly supported monthly include:

*Pregnancy Care Center in Southaven

*Memphis Boys and Girls Club

*Shepherds Haven in Arlington, TN

*Olive Branch Food Pantry

*Special Kids & Families Daycare Center

*Memphis Street Ministries

*Hope House Day Center

*Memphis Union Mission

*Precious in Pink Prison Ministry

*Agape Child & Family Ministry in Memphis

*Care Wheels

*Wesley Meadows Green House Campaign, home for Alzheimer's unit in Hernando



Homer Skelton accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at age 17 and remained faithful in ministry all of his life. Homer endured to the end with hope, optimism, laughter, and faith. He saw the best in everyone and believed in others even when they didn't believe in themselves. Even in the face of great career success and accolades, Homer was most proud of his family and friends. They are forever changed by the love he freely expressed and gave.



He is survived by his wife Catherine Moore Skelton, who he lovingly referred to as his "Kingfish". They had just celebrated their 34th anniversary. He had three daughters-Rhonda Lewis, Renee Hollingsworth, and Michelle Skelton Chapman (Brian Chapman). His grandchildren Melissa Fowlkes, Michael Pope, Brook Hayes, Tiffany Rowley, Chelsie Chapman Gilbert (Bo Gilbert), Brennon Chapman, and Jeremiah Chapman. His great grandchildren Hillari Gharib, Zac Fowlkes, Gabriella Fowlkes, Bennett Fowlkes, Carter Gilbert, Kessler Gilbert, & Kindsay Kate Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his grandson Josh Baker & great granddaughter Hannah Hays. He also leaves behind three fur babies Grace, Lily, and Casey. He had many friends and loved ones who he truly considered to be family as well.



He was a faithful member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch as long as his health allowed and was a faithful member of Jerry Greene's Sunday School class. He gave money to build a Family Life Center for Longview Heights Baptist Church and a second one at Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando.



The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone for their prayers and loving support. His loved ones covet your continued prayers as they rejoice for him and his glorious home going, but grieve deeply such a massive loss. As 1 Thessalonians 4:13 says, "We grieve, but not as those without hope." Our hope in Jesus, as well as Homer's hope in Jesus, makes the grief easier to bear. Homer would have no greater joy than to know that his life and death pointed others closer to Jesus. His family hopes to honor his life by serving others, loving our families well, loving Jesus more and more, and living an intentional life in preparation for our own deaths. This will be the most fitting memorial to the man we loved and called Homer, Daddy, or DeeDaddy.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Longview Heights Baptist Church, 4501 Goodman Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The entombment will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Meadows Memory Support House at 1325 McIngvale, Hernando, MS 38632, DeSoto Dream Center at 6935 Windchase Dr. Horn Lake, MS 38637, or any charity where your heart is to carry on his legacy of giving.

