Patron of the arts,, 90, died quietly on the evening of Friday, September 11, 2020 in the company of loved ones.Mrs. Scheidt was born on May 18, 1930 in Montgomery, Alabama to Dorothy and A. Elkan Hohenberg. At the age of three, Mrs. Scheidt and her family moved to Memphis to relocate their family business, Hohenberg Brothers Cotton Company. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and graduated from Sarah Lawrence University. In 1954, Honey married Rudi E. Scheidt, and together they began their lives as community benefactors.Those who knew Honey remember her for her candor, whit, liveliness, and unwavering love for her family and the Memphis community. Mrs. Scheidt was unapologetically herself, a characteristic which was both endearing and well serving for her commitment to the Memphis community.In the mid 1980's, while visiting a museum filled with mummies and ancient artifacts in Cairo, Egypt, Mrs. Scheidt famously asked, "Why couldn't we bring something like this to Memphis? " Mrs. Scheidt worked tirelessly until she could help make it possible as she firmly believed that all people should have the opportunity to see the marvels and "wonders" of the world. Her efforts resulted in the "Ramesses the Great" art exhibition which debuted in 1987 at the Cook Convention Center. This was the start of the Wonders Culture Series which brought numerous exhibitions and tourism to Memphis. Mrs. Scheidt also helped establish the University of Memphis's Institute for Egyptian Art and Archaeology and the Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History.In the 1960s, Mrs. Scheidt, along with her husband, helped bring the Metropolitan Opera to Memphis. Her mission was to expand cultural opportunities in Memphis. Their efforts helped lay the foundation for what would later become Opera Memphis. In 2000, along with her husband, Rudi E. Scheidt, Mrs. Scheidt helped transform the music department at the University of Memphis into a world-renowned program. Honey worked directly with students of opera and music. Honey was also a board member and active participant at the Germantown Performing Arts Center and The Brooks Museum of Art until her death. She also served on the board of The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Memphis College Of Art and was known as the longest serving board member of Memphis in May.Mrs. Scheidt was a fierce proponent of the library system. She was one of the founding members of the Memphis Library Foundation and served on the World Literacy Foundation. In the early 1990's, Honey Scheidt advocated for the fledgling library system declaring the library as "the most democratic institution we have." She could often be found at a library or an event hosted by the Memphis library Foundation. In 2004, she even participated in an interview for the Memphis Room TV Show, a program of the Memphis library.Mrs. Scheidt has accepted many awards in recognition of her service including an honorary doctor of letters degree from the University of Memphis, the Humanitarian Award from the National Council of Christians and Jews, and the Tennessee Governor's Art Leadership Award, an award shared with her husband, Rudi E. Scheidt.Honey's love for impromptu toasts in rhyme are one of the many unique and quirky characteristics that captivated friends and family alike. Thus, no true tribute to the family's matriarch would be adequate unless in rhyme:Mrs. Scheidt is survived by her brother Julian Hohenberg, daughters Susan Arney (Damon), Helen Gronauer, and sons Rudi E. Scheidt, Jr (Caryn) and E. Elkan Scheidt (Laurie); eleven grandchildren: Lawson Arney (Julie), Kendall Vincent (George), Rachel Polack (Kyle), Lindsay Scheidt, Ryan Scheidt, Logan Scheidt, Mimi Scheidt, Amanda Scheidt, and Margo Saharovici (Steven), Marcus Gronauer, and Mason Gronauer, and seven great-grandchildren: Asher Arney, Genevieve Arney, Sebastian Arney, Ezra Polack, George Vincent III, Channing Vincent, and Honey Gibbs Vincent.