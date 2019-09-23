|
Hope Evelyn Knight Rowland, 93, died September 19, 2019, in Piperton, TN at her home which she shared with her son. She was born on November 7, 1925, in Erin, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, George Francis "Bear" Knight and Ruth Evelyn Lewis Knight, brother William Lewis Knight and husband, Arnold Wayne "Buba" Rowland. She leaves a son, J. Scott Rowland, daughter-in-law, Theresea, daughter, Lynn R. Ingram, son-in-law John, brother Benjamin Knight, sister Joye Cole, grandchildren Bethany Murphy (Shane), Jeff Ingram, Anna Beam and Bradley Rowland (Jamie), and great-grandchildren Jack Murphy, McKinlee Beam, Luke Beam, Hadley Rowland, Maddox Rowland and Garrison Rowland.
Having lived in Erin, TN, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL, Shreveport, LA, St. Louis, MO, East Point, GA, and College Park, GA, she returned to Memphis after the death of her husband in 1967. She worked for Memphis City Schools as a school secretary at Avon Elementary School, Richland Elementary School, and Balmoral Elementary School and retired in 1990.
She was an active member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Olive Branch, MS for as long as she was able. In 1973, she was one of the first two women ever selected to be a Deacon at East Side Cumberland Presbyterian and served there ably.
She enjoyed her family, sewing, reading, watching birds in the back yard, and chocolate. She was a strong and independent woman who never hesitated to speak her mind.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8161 Germantown Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654 or to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 23, 2019