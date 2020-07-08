Hortense "Tina" McKinnon DeHart, age 96, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Hortense was born on February 12, 1924. Tina was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with family. She was the Vice-president of DeHart Marine Electronics. Tina was a member of Balmoral Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, James Clyde DeHart, her parents Frank D. McKinnon and Olivia Katie McMillon, her two brothers, Frank M. and Vivian McKinnon. Tina is survived by her siblings, JT McKinnon, Jean Jenkins, and Nina Bain, Her children, James Aubrey DeHart and Margaret Yvonne DeHart Ashford, her grandchildren, Chris Wolfe (Sonjo), Diana Wolfe Brumfield (Bill), Dawn Wolfe Towles (Scott), Ashley Marie Hoffman, Amanda Talese Works (Brian); 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Hortense will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Dehart family.